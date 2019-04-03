Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Allen: 251638, HBY RF SUA; Ranell Rae Tims, March 28, Topsy, Zachry Exploration, N 17 D 59' 28" E 12,392.67' FROM NGS MON. "CP 1 2", FALLING IN SEC 20-T7S-R7W.

Bossier: 251635, HA RA SU143; Hodges Family 19 H, March 26, Elm Grove, Ensight IV Energy Management, 542' FNL, 1841' FWL, SEC 19-T16N-R10W. PBHL: 400' FWL, 130' FSL, SEC 19-T16N-R10W.

Caddo: 251633, Thigpen Herold A, March 26, Caddo Pine Island, Jimmy P. Dempsey, 757' FNL & 85' FWL OF SEC 11-T21N-R16W.

Caddo: 251634, Thigpen Herold A et al, March 26, Caddo Pine Island, Jimmy P. Dempsey, 1075' FSL & 1836' FWL OF SEC 002-T21N-R16W.

Plaquemines: 251639, LL&E, March 28, Lake Washington, LLOX, S 23 D 58' E 19,034' FROM NGS MON. "PORT SULPHUR ELEVATED TANK", SEC 37-T19S-R27E. PBHL: S 22 D 35' E 1,353' FROM SL IN SEC 47-T19S-R27E.

Red River: 251636, HA RA SUQ; Coats Trusts 30 H, March 26, Red Oak Lake, Brix Operating, 230' FSL & 380' FEL, SEC 30-T11N-R09W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 380' FEL, SEC 030-T11N-R09W.

Red River: 251637, HA RA SUQ; Coats Trusts 19 H, March 26, Red Oak Lake, Brix Operating, 230' FSL & 380' FEL, SEC 19-T11N-R09W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 380' FEL OF SEC 19-T11N-R09W.

Vermilion: 251632, Sellers et al, March 26, Abbeville, Dunn Exploration Co., S 41 D 15' 35" W 3,129.74' FROM USC&GS MON. "RIG: IN SEC 17. PBHL: S 09 D 56' 20" E 925.39' FROM SURF IN SEC 17.

Weekly well info by parish