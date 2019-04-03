Parish, Well serial number, well name, permit date, field name, operator, location

Allen: 251638, HBY RF SUA; Ranell Rae Tims, March 28, Topsy, Zachry Exploration, N 17 D 59' 28" E 12,392.67' FROM NGS MON. "CP 1 2", FALLING IN SEC 20-T7S-R7W.

Bossier: 251635, HA RA SU143; Hodges Family 19 H, March 26, Elm Grove, Ensight IV Energy Management, 542' FNL, 1841' FWL, SEC 19-T16N-R10W. PBHL: 400' FWL, 130' FSL, SEC 19-T16N-R10W.

Caddo: 251633, Thigpen Herold A, March 26, Caddo Pine Island, Jimmy P. Dempsey, 757' FNL & 85' FWL OF SEC 11-T21N-R16W.

Caddo: 251634,  Thigpen Herold A et al, March 26, Caddo Pine Island, Jimmy P. Dempsey, 1075' FSL & 1836' FWL OF SEC 002-T21N-R16W.

Plaquemines: 251639, LL&E, March 28, Lake Washington, LLOX, S 23 D 58' E 19,034' FROM NGS MON. "PORT SULPHUR ELEVATED TANK", SEC 37-T19S-R27E. PBHL: S 22 D 35' E 1,353' FROM SL IN SEC 47-T19S-R27E.

Red River: 251636, HA RA SUQ; Coats Trusts 30 H, March 26, Red Oak Lake, Brix Operating, 230' FSL & 380' FEL, SEC 30-T11N-R09W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 380' FEL, SEC 030-T11N-R09W.

Red River: 251637, HA RA SUQ; Coats Trusts 19 H, March 26, Red Oak Lake, Brix Operating, 230' FSL & 380' FEL, SEC 19-T11N-R09W. PBHL: 230' FNL & 380' FEL OF SEC 19-T11N-R09W.

Vermilion: 251632, Sellers et al, March 26, Abbeville, Dunn Exploration Co., S 41 D 15' 35" W 3,129.74' FROM USC&GS MON. "RIG: IN SEC 17. PBHL: S 09 D 56' 20" E 925.39' FROM SURF IN SEC 17.

Weekly well info by parish

Parish Preproduction Producing Total

 Acadia

1238239
 Evangeline0138138
 Iberia385 88
 Jefferson Davis156 57 
 Lafayette227 29
 St. Landry277 79 
 St. Martin28587
St. Mary 194194
Vermilion 4142146 

Acadiana Business Today: More from Acadiana to Greenville: When the Greenville/Spartanburg area needed to diversify its economy, it hit a grand slam with the BMW plant; Junior Achievement's Business Hall of Fame honors business leaders

Follow Adam Daigle on Twitter, @adamdaigleAdv.

View comments