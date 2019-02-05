Blue Dog Cafe owner Jacques Rodrigue was named the Restaurateur of the Year by the Louisiana Travel Association during its annual meeting in Alexandria.
Rodrigue was one of recipients of the group's 16 “Louey Awards” to honor individuals and organizations who have made outstanding contributions to the Louisiana tourism industry.
“I am extremely humbled to receive this honor from the Louisiana Travel Association," Rodrigue said. "This award is a credit to how hard my team at Blue Dog Cafe works to ensure every guest is able to experience the very best of Louisiana culture — both in terms of our Cajun food and my dad (George Rodrigue)'s artistic legacy. My father loved sharing his heritage with the world, and I am so happy that our restaurant is able to continue the important work that he started.”
The honor comes after the restaurant underwent renovations and a menu overhaul and chef Ryan Trahan won the Louisiana and American Seafood King awards
“Visitors to Lafayette love dining at Blue Dog Café," said Ben Berthelot, LTA vice chair and president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. "And more and more people are finding out about it thanks to their collaboration with us during the Louisiana Travel Association Culinary Trails Event in Nashville, as well as the promotion surrounding their travels around the country for having the Seafood King Ryan Trahan as executive chef.”