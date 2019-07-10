Sterling Ford was named by Ford Motor Company as one of only 323 dealers in the United States to earn the brand’s 2018 President’s Club Award, company officials announced this week.

Ford regional manager Greg Houston will present Sterling Ford with the award Wednesday.

The dealership was selected from the network of more than 3,100 Ford retailers. The award is one of Ford’s most prestigious awards and recognizes dealers achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction.