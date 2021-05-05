The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce named Isabella de la Houssaye as its 2021 Humanitarian of the Year.
De la Houssaye, a lifelong charitable and civic leader in the parish, will be recognized during the chamber’s honors banquet May 20 at the Grand Opera House of the South.
She was mayor of Crowley for nearly 10 years after serving several terms on the city’s board of aldermen. She is also a former chamber board member and current member of the Crowley Rotary Club.
“Isabella has left a tremendous imprint on our parish,” Acadia Parish Assessor Jim Petitjean said. “She is a leader with vision, passion, drive, creativity — and equally important — kindness. A lifetime of service to others.”
She is a graduate of Loyola University in New Orleans and is married to Dr. Cason de la Houssaye. They have four children and 12 grandchildren.