The United Way of Acadiana has recently partnered with the Court Appointed Special Advocates of South Louisiana as part of the agency's outreach efforts to the community during the pandemic.

Director Carlee Alm-LaBar spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast on her agency's role this year during the pandemic following her run for mayor-president of Lafayette. CASA, she noted, is now on the agency's campus.

“This is a great opportunity for cross-collaboration in helping our most vulnerable — foster children who are in need of advocates," she said.

You can listen to their conversation here.

With a focus on “Education, Earnings and Essentials,” the agency partners with other non-profits to coordinate resources for anyone in need. It funds other deserving non-profit “partners” which have been vetted for effectiveness and provides direct services in areas of need that are not being met by other agencies.

The agency has up to 150 active and viable non-profits with some having employees and are run as a business while others rely on volunteers.

Many people remain underemployed or unemployed as the result of the pandemic, Alm-LaBar said, and hurricanes Laura and Delta. UWA is a local leader in the Acadiana Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster and works diligently alongside 232-HELP and Second Harvest to ensure that people are fed, housed, and have their basic needs met during periods of disaster.

She started her job with UWA in February and has been focused on disaster relief ever since.