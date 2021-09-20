Internet providers statewide can apply for grants through the state’s broadband grant program aimed at providing access to many of the underserved and rural areas.

Applications for the state’s Granting Underserved Municipalities Opportunities Act (GUMBO) $177 million grant program will open later this year with funding to be handed out the first grants to be handed out in March, said Veneeth Iyengar, state executive director for broadband.

Speaking with a panel during a meeting hosted by the Acadian Planning Commission and attended by elected officials in Acadiana, Iyengar said the staff is trying to move quickly to address the lack of quality broadband locally and in areas throughout the state. Connectivity issues plague many of the state’s small towns, including in town of Church Point, which has had its police department's internet and phone go down five times in the past 18 months.

In the LaSalle Parish village of Tullos, Iyengar noted, the police department does not have a functioning broadband system.

“The lesson learned over the last 5 ½ months is that we’re operating under the same sense of urgency that those folks have,” he said. “Talking about a police department that has to ration out broadband, that’s painful to us. When we hear from families who cannot facilitate a telehealth visit, that’s painful to us. So operating with that same sense of urgency is the way our office is operating.”

The funding will come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, which aims to increase spending on broadband infrastructure. Internet providers will apply for the funding, while municipal and parish governments can support those applications through matching funds or other means.

Thanks to a late amendment in the bill, LUS Fiber — Louisiana’s only municipally owned telecom — can participate in the program.

The goal, he said, is to install fiber optic cable to the home. But with it will come challenges of supplies and workforce.

“Whatever we invest in is really going to incentivize high, high speeds,” Iyengar said. “(Workforce) is an issue right now. We’re having conversations to understand how quickly we can roll out classes around fiber, fiber installation and anything broad-band related. Workforce is going to be somewhat of an issue.”

The federal infrastructure bill could give the state another $100 million for broadband and could get more based on need, he said.

Any help can’t come fast enough in many areas of Louisiana, including Ville Platte, which has been plagued by poor broadband access. According to Mayor Jennifer Vidrine, problems exploded during the first months during the lockdown period of the coronavirus pandemic last year, and the city’s system was down for two weeks after the hurricanes moved through the area last fall.

Vidrine said she calls the city’s main provider, CenturyLink, frequently, even reaching out to the company’s vice president.

“Any improvement is better than what we have,” Vidrine said. “(GUMBO program) is giving us — especially smaller communities — hope that we can get into the digital technology of the future.

“They (CenturyLink) are not, in my opinion, investing in their infrastructure in the small towns. Their investments are not profitable enough for them to make the investment, and that’s sad. That really is sad. We’ve been begging and begging, and every time something goes down it takes them two or three weeks to get there.”

Improved access will also help rural areas retain and add jobs in the future, according to data from Gary Wagner, Acadian Business Economist with the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s Moody College of Business.

Between 2014 and 2018, estimated job totals in St. Landry, Evangeline and Jeff Davis parishes decreased as a result of changes in business download speeds. Most other parishes in Acadiana had slight gains, but Lafayette Parish — with its LUS Fiber — gained over 15,000 jobs.

The region gained 19,810 jobs due to that change in broadband speed during that five-year period, a time when it also lost about 31,000 jobs. Without the change in broadband speeds, the region would have lost 50,000 jobs during the span, he noted.

“There’s some very strong evidence here that some of these regions that are struggling can increase the number of jobs and increase the standards of living by having faster business download speeds,” Wagner said.