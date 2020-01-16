The owner of the Mouton Plantation will convert the historic Nickerson House nearby into an event center.
Ravi Daggula, who has owned the bed and breakfast 338 N. Sterling St., will close on the $800,000 purchase next month at 310 N. Sterling St. that includes a 4,500-square-foot, two-story main structure, a 2,000-square-foot carriage house and a 2,800-square-foot building at the corner of Moss and Simcoe streets.
Daggula, who bought the Mouton Plantation in 2017, says there’s no event center of this type on the north side of Lafayette. He also gets requests from guests who want to get married at the Mouton Plantation, and an event center nearby could accommodate that.
He is hoping to open it by April 1.
“I know there is a demand,” he said. “There is no historic property in Lafayette that is as big that you can go and get married. You can get married, you can stay at Mouton, but you can go downtown and even walk downtown and have an after party because your reception stops at 10.”
The building, which was built in 1893, will require some exterior work, he said. The building’s previous owners, Chris and Chelsey Sharplin, maintained the interior of the building.
“In historic preservation, it’s not about what you add – it’s about what you subtract,” Daggula said. “Like my business partner Stephen Ortego says, historic preservation is peeling the layers and layers of stuff that has been added. It is easy to preserve a house if you know that and you love the house have a love to preserve it.”