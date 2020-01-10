The Upper Lafayette Development Economic Development Foundation and at least one nonprofit organization will move into the former offices of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission in north Lafayette.

The group, which did a relaunch last summer and hired a new director, will share the space at 1400 SW Evangeline Thruway with Love of People, which houses local service organizations such as Blue Monday Mission and Musician’s Etude, and possibly another nonprofit organization, officials announced Friday.

The building became available after LCVC announced it would move its operations to a downtown location but would continue to staff it as a welcome center with a part-time person and volunteers.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The organization will hold a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in the new space.

“We are excited to partner with Upper Lafayette and Love of People for utilization of office space at the Gateway,” said Ben Berthelot, LCVC president and CEO. “We still have a very strong presence at the Gateway with our Visitors Center staff and volunteers, but with our administrative offices opening downtown, some space was freed up.

Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission to move offices downtown later this year The Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission will move its administrative offices to a building downtown next to the Alexandre Mouton Hous…

“Upper Lafayette and Love of People were the perfect partners to utilize the space, and there will be great synergy with their missions and ours. ULEDF has been doing great work for many years, and the work that Love of People is doing to provide services to musicians — who are some of our greatest ambassadors — is outstanding.”

It’s the latest move for the foundation, which hired Jonathan Williams as executive director soon after its restart. Williams has since launched an initiative to hire more north Lafayette residents — #hireupperlafayette — while networking with other organizations on the city’s north side.

The LCVC, Williams said, supports “our organization and its vision for economic and community development” while growing the area’s commercial and cultural economy.

The building is owned by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Wednesday’s event will feature gumbo and live music from the Blue Monday Mission Band of all-star Louisiana musicians.