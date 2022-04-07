For years the front of the empty, decaying old federal courthouse in downtown Lafayette had a message spraypainted on the door facing Jefferson Street for all to see.
The message? “This could be used for something.”
Years later, it is. The building that was once the home of asbestos and dozens of pigeons and remained mostly vacant for about 20 years will soon be housing dozens of people after over a year of construction and public and private investment.
Dubbed the Lofts at The Municipal, the buildings will have about 68 units along with additional residential and commercial space in the buildings next door that were once homes to a library and police station.
On Thursday morning, developers E.J. Krampe, J. Dyke Nelson and David Weinstein invited local elected officials and others to a ribbon-cutting event for the building that is the largest investment in downtown in recent years and is the first large-scale residential project downtown.
“It’s been quite a journey for us,” Nelson said. “When I came here the first time, I had to wear a haz-mat suit. It was about 95 degrees, it was about 99% humidity and I was wearing (my) suit underneath the haz-mat suit. I came out drenched. And it wasn’t to protect me from the asbestos or lead paint — it was to protect me from the pigeon poop. We’ve come a long way since then.”
It marked the culmination of years of efforts to put the largest empty building downtown back into commerce after Lafayette Consolidated Government acquired it and the two adjacent buildings in 2001. Former mayor-presidents Joey Durel and Joel Robideaux both moved the project along, but other things had to happen along the way to get to this point.
It included upgrading the sewage system capacity thanks to a downtown lift station from the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority and the restoration tax abatement that was OK’d by LCG that saved developers about $1.4 million in taxes over five years.
The project was not without criticism, Krampe noted, but now the building is open thanks to a public-private partnership. Leasing only recently began, but over 25% of the units are leased with rents ranging from $800-$1,600 a month and featuring 39 floor plans.
Billed as offering “historic living with a modern spirit,” it will feature gated access, secure corridors, a pool, convenient parking and a fitness center.
“This is a really large piece of property in the middle of downtown Lafayette,” Krampe said. “And a lot of people obviously felt like since the city owned it, they knew what they wanted to be here. I understand that. However, we also knew that we wanted to keep the flavor of what was going on here.
“These are great buildings — concrete, metal structures — here to last forever. By putting the right number of residents down here, we’re going to spur other development around. So it’s kind of (a) rising tide lifts all ships.”
The building has also been long referred to as that catalyst to spur growth and development downtown and a complement to the companies that have either moved there or announced plans to do so. It would increase the vibrancy of downtown, One Acadiana president and CEO Troy Wayman noted, which is a part of his agency’s Vibrant Acadiana initiative aimed at making the city a great place to live.
Downtown is also the home to 1,100 businesses, nearly 5,000 employees and 1,400 residents, said Mandi Mitchell, president and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
“This is the kind of investments that we need downtown,” Mayor-President Josh Guillory said. “This is the kind of investments that you’re going to see more and more of downtown. This our capital. If Lafayette is the capital of Acadiana, then downtown is the capital of Lafayette. And we need to invest in it.”
The development also puts the downtown area closer to the goal of 500 either built or planned residential units by the year 2025, Mitchell said. That's along with the LPTFA's 70-unit development under construction just north of Second Street, and other announced projects are the 40-unit Cayenne apartments across the street from The Vermilion Lofts and a 29-unit project along Congress Street near the Lafayette Public Library.
Downtown can reach that 500-unit goal, Krampe said.
“We’ve seen lots of progress over the last five years, but this project is obviously chief among them,” said Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority. “I’m hopeful that this project will truly be a catalyst that we’ll look back in five years and say, ‘Thank God we did that because it made the next 10 big things happen.’”