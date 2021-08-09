A mask mandate is beneficial in curtailing the spread of the coronavirus and could have been helpful, said Joel Fruge, owner of the Acadiana Prescription Shop.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Fruge recalled how even before the pandemic customers would come in with the flu, cough on the store’s cashier, “who were then sick the next week,” he said. Fruge also discussed challenges facing the pharmacy industry and his history with the store.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Fruge’s pharmacy is not administering the COVID-19 vaccine, but he is vaccine proponent, especially after losing people to the virus.
“The vaccine is there for a reason,” Fruge said. “Though it does have some side effects, it is proven in the numbers to be effective.”
One of the biggest challenges to the industry has been “what the insurance companies decide to pay us back,” he said, noting the impact that Medicare Part D that covers the costs of medicine for senior citizens has had on the industry. It has also ushered in an era of pharmacy benefit managers who have undercut payment of rebates to customers and the government.
Fruge joined Acadiana Prescription Shop in 2002 when it was owned by Philip Comeaux, who died after Fruge came aboard. He kept many of the pharmacy’s classic details, including the toot and scoot drive-up service.
“We had so much in common,” Fruge said of Comeaux. “He really afforded me an opportunity to be here in the Oil Center as an independent pharmacist. We don’t plan on going anywhere.”