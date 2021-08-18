After nearly eight years, Bread & Circus Provisions will close its doors.
The restaurant at 258 Bendel Road will close after regular service on Saturday, Sept. 4, according to a Wednesday morning email sent to subscribers of a Bread & Circus newsletter.
"It has been a pleasure hosting the countless meals you have all shared with us," the email said. "We are grateful for the times you’ve chosen Bread & Circus Provisions to help celebrate your special occasions, and cherish having played a small role in helping to create those memories."
Manny Augello and Abi Broussard Falgout opened Bread & Circus in 2014 near the intersection of Pinhook and Bendel roads in Lafayette.
The restaurant initially offered an eclectic menu that showcased smoked and cured meats, sandwiches, soups and salads. Within about two years, Augello updated the menu to focus on wood-fired, Neapolitan pizzas.
"Without you — our beloved community, there would not have been a Bread & Circus Provisions," the restaurant's farewell email said. "Because of you, we have been able to share the joys of your craft. You have inspired us to continuously evolve throughout the years while supporting our often wacky ideas. Truly, you have gifted us with many unforgettable experiences for which we could never thank you enough. Simply put, we will miss you most of all."
Augello, a native of Sicily who grew up in south Louisiana, worked as a chef at Jolie's Louisiana Bistro before opening Bread & Circus.
He decided in 2013 to open his restaurant after his homemade condiments and other canned creations regularly sold out at the Lafayette Farmers and Artisan Market at the Horse Farm. At the time, Augello was an award-winning chef who had recently been invited to cook at the James Beard House in New York City.
Years later, in 2018, Bread & Circus Provisions would be named a semifinalist for a James Beard Award in the best chef category.
Bread & Circus has long been a favorite among those in the restaurant service industry, especially during themed late night events each Saturday when creative eats and drinks were on the menu.
"We hope to see you one last time before the curtain falls," the restaurant's email said. "Be sure to remain on the lookout as we near our last day to take advantage of some special deals we have in the works!"