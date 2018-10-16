Louisiana-based food delivery service Waitr is expanding into two dozen new small and mid-sized cities across the South and Southeast, including one in the Acadiana region.

The firm said it is now offering its services in New Iberia; Athens, Georgia; Auburn, Alabama; Little Rock, Arkansas; and several other cities. The expansion brings Waitr to 230 cities in the Southeast and to 6,200 restaurant partners.

Waitr is based in Lake Charles and has a significant operations presence in Lafayette.

“By focusing on and specializing in these secondary and tertiary cities, we are able to bring the convenience of Waitr’s online ordering and delivery platform to a large population of consumers who’ve yet to experience our best-in-class service," Waitr founder and CEO Chris Meaux said in a statement.

In May, Waitr was acquired in a $308 million deal by Texas billionaire Tilman Fertitta's Landcadia Holdings, a publicly-traded company dedicated to acquisitions. Fertitta owns the Houston Rockets.

Since the deal, Waitr has been "rapidly expanding into new cities and striking new deals with notable restaurant partners," the company said in a news release.

Waitr was founded in 2013 in Lake Charles and has rolled out its services to all major cities in Louisiana and many others across the Southeast. Last year, the company expanded its presence in Lafayette, graduating from an incubator and opening a permanent office with 110 employees.

At the time, Meaux said the company had partnered with nearly 300 restaurants in the Lafayette area.