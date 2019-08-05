The Apothecary Shoppe, the region’s first medical marijuana pharmacy, will open Wednesday at 620 Guilbeau Road, Suite A.
Located next door to the Total Health Clinic, which opened Oct. 1 as the first medical marijuana clinic in Acadiana, The Apothecary Shoppe is one of the nine pharmacies in Louisiana awarded a medical marijuana pharmacy permit by the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy. It also comes as the first batch of medical marijuana will be released Tuesday to pharmacies by regulators.
"The Apothecary Shoppe is proud to bring to the Acadiana region its first state-of-the-art medical marijuana pharmacy,” said Eric Vidrine, pharmacist and pharmacy co-founder. “We are finally able to fulfill our commitment to making this life-changing treatment available and accessible to all patients with approved conditions, so they can find the relief they need.”
To minimize the wait for patients who have waited this long, The Apothecary Shoppe has been working with local physicians to proactively input patient information for those who already obtained a valid medical marijuana recommendation.
The pharmacy’s hours will be 9 a.m-5:30 p.m. All pharmacy visitors must be a patient with a medical marijuana recommendation, or their authorized caregiver or family member, before admitted into the main dispensing area.
Louisiana lawmakers passed legislation four years ago that authorized medical marijuana, but various delays have kept the medicine from reaching patients.
