Interior alterations
RETAIL: 1450 Ridge Road, owner, Melody Smith; description, La Rustic Treasures Flea Market; applicant, Melody Smith; contractor, self; $30,000.
OFFICE: 1830 W. Willow St., owner, System Services; description, addition to existing building; applicant and contractor, Timeline Builders; $150,000.
OTHER: 5001 Johnston St., owner, Sterling Premium Select IV; description, interior and exterior alterations; applicant, James Broussard & Associates; contractor, J.B. Mouton Inc.; $2,472,931.
RETAIL: 4401 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, owner, GBT Realty Corp.; description, The Buckle; applicant, Michael Martin; contractor, Michael Black; $598,422.
Commercial demolition
None filed
New commercial
APARTMENTS: 112 Acorn Drive, owner, Tekton Development Group; description, apartments A-J; applicant, Clay Amidon; contractor, Tekton Development Group; $600,000.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 300 Rue Beauregard, Suite G, owner, Rise Investment Co.; applicant and contractor, Streamline Construction; $775,000.
New residential
305 McArthur Court, Broussard, Gerald Martin, $399,000.