Leadership EXCEL, a joint program between the Acadia Parish and Jefferson Davis chambers of commerce, announced members of its 2019 class on Tuesday.
Selected participants represent a cross section of the community’s business, civic and non-profit sectors. They include Alisha Babin, Camelot Place; Christi Batiste, JD Bank; Shelia Charles, SLCC-Acadian campus; Buffina Crochet, Hampton Inn and Suites; Joshua Faul, Jennings American Legion Hospital; Delgetha J. Guidry, paralegal and bookkeeper; Skyler Hebert, Jeff Davis Electric Co-Op, and Jarreytt Johnson, Anytime Fitness.
Others include Loretta Kebodeaux, Bank of Commerce and Trust Co.; Jerad Langley, Southwind Healthcare & Rehab; Nancy Lyon, Rayne Realty Company; Henry McManus, Acadia General Hospital; Jeremiah Meck, Acadia-St. Landry Hospital; Brandon Ned, Acadia General Hospital; Rachel Savoy, Rayne Building & Loan Association, and Melissa Schatzle, Carmichael's Cashway Pharmacy.
Others include Kai Seah, Darnall, Sikes, and Frederick CPAs; Cassidy Stoma, Core Realty; Heather Trahan, Dugas, Soileau & Breaux LLC, and Kylie Yeager, JD Bank.
Leadership EXCEL was established to prepare a diverse group of professionals for leadership positions in the community. The program lays the groundwork for a well-rounded understanding of the community, sparks community involvement, and exposes participants to a variety of community leaders, new opportunities, and leadership skills.
The 11-month program focuses on topic areas such as education, city and state government, economic development, the arts and culture and social services.