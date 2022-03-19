Second Harvest Food Bank’s leadership has a vision that involves 5,000 rubber ducks in a Moncus Park pond. Picture that.
But there’s more to the 2022 Duck Derby, a fundraiser to feed hungry Acadiana people, than the indelible memory of thousands of rubber versions of the short-necked, large-billed waterfowl racing across Lake Reaux. Second Harvest hopes to reap a benefit of some $15,000 from the event that will help feed Acadiana people beleaguered by soaring grocery and gas prices, the two-year pandemic and devastating hurricanes.
Beth Guidry, Second Harvest development manager in Lafayette, said the agency can provide about four meals for every dollar in profit from the 3 p.m. April 9 event.
Here’s how the Duck Derby works: Participants can go online to no-hunger.org/ducks and pay $5 for a single duck, $25 for a “quack pack” of six ducks, $50 for a “quacker’s dozen” chances or $100 for a “Flock of Ducks” — 25. There are 11 prizes, with the grand prize $5,000 cash. You can buy ducks through April 6.
“We look at this as a way to create an event that’s fun for all ages,” said Paul Scelfo, regional director for Second Harvest. “At the same time, it allows us to provide meals to families in need in Acadiana.”
Second Harvest provided some 28 million meals in Acadiana in 2021 and expects to provide about the same amount in 2022. Those meals come mostly in the form of shelf-stable groceries. Every 1.2 pounds of groceries is considered one meal, he said.
The Acadiana operation not only sent food to victims of Hurricanes Laura and Delta in 2020, it also sent emergency meals south to Terrebonne and Lafourche victims and other vicinities affected by Hurricane Ida in 2021. With the Second Harvest operations in New Orleans hampered by storm damage, the Acadiana operation distributed 600,000 pounds of groceries and supplies during the first 14 days after IDA. Second Harvest operates mobile markets and works with more than 30 food pantries in Acadiana.
“The Duck Derby will help us prepare for the 2022 hurricane season and our emergency response. It is going to cover everything from fuel to distribution issues with food supplies throughout Acadiana,” Scelfo said.
The New Orleans operation of Second Harvest has operated a duck derby for more than a decade, Guidry said.
Natasha Curley, spokesperson for Second Harvest Acadiana, said volunteers in kayaks will corral the ducks on the lake and move them along the race route on April 9. You don’t have to be present to win, but Second Harvest staff said the duck derby usually proves popular with families that attend.
Prizes include: Grand Prize, $5,000; second prize, Allure Enhancement, $1,000 gift card; third prize, from the City Club at River Ranch, a two-night stay at The Carriage House Hotel; fourth prize, Raising Cane’s for a year; fifth prize, Lafayette Dermatology & Cosmetic Center, Dr. Kim Drew, consultation with Botox treatment and silk peel; sixth prize, Nunu’s Youngsville, $250 gift card; seventh prize, Surge, birthday party for 10; eighth prize, Janeen Elaine Photography, family photo session; ninth prize, Caroline & Co., Julie Vos Stack Bracelets; 10th prize, TULA Tacos + Amigos gift card; 11th prize, Paul’s Jewelry, Mignon Faget bracelets.