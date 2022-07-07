Tides Medical, a Lafayette-based company that specializes in wound care, launched Artacent AC, a tri-layer skin graft designed for use in the treatment of complex or difficult-to-treat wounds.
Artacent AC is three times stronger and two times thicker than traditional dual-layer products, making it easier to handle and apply to wound sites.
All of Tides’ advanced skin substitute grafts are produced in-house using donated human placental tissue. A proprietary Artacleanse® process is used to make the graft safe for implantation while maintaining its natural biologic factors.
Founded in 2010, Tides manufactures a number of versatile skin grafts derived from donated birth tissue to treat a variety of medical conditions, including diabetic foot ulcers, chronic wounds, burns, Mohs surgery and various surgical applications.