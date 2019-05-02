Shawn Tucker says he’s been on two wheels since he first started riding a bicycle as a kid.
The Texas native graduated from a bike to a motorcycle, but once he and his wife, Samantha, started a family, he discovered the scooter and really fell in love. The two are putting their love for scooters into a business venture, Voodoo 5 Auto & Scooter Sales, in the former Cal’s Western Store building, 4002 Johnston St.
Tucker, who spent years working in auto sales, hopes to open by the end of the month.
“I’m a 6-foot-3, 280-pound man driving around on scooters and mopeds, but let me tell you — it is an absolute blast,” he said. “I’ve ridden motorcycles, but it seems riding scooters is so much different. Lafayette really doesn’t have a scooter dealer, and I think it would be great for Lafayette.”
The business will sell new and used scooters, with new models starting out at $998, and will carry Wolf, Lance, Kymco and Vespa models with an emphasis on the college-aged. It will also offer economy cars.
The name is a nod to the scooter club, the VooDoo Scoots of New Orleans, and the number of people in his family (he and his wife and three kids).
The business will be housed in one of Lafayette’s notable buildings. Since Cal’s closed two years ago and the notable sign was removed last year, the 2,000-square-foot building was used temporarily during the Christmas season but has otherwise been vacant.
The sides of the building are now a bright blue, and Tucker said he’ll keep some of the interior.
“I didn’t want to see that building to go waste,” he said. “That’s why I kept the storefront the way it was. It’s a great location, right down the street from the university.”