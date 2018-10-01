Red Lerille Visits with Discover Lafayette from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
If you ask Red Lerille about the best methods for staying in shape and in good health, you will hear one answer — work out with weights.
He knows what he’s talking about. Red Lerille has been in the health club business since the early 1960 — the year he was named Mr. America — and had been the recipient of numerous other fitness awards which led to his dream of owning his own health club. He has dedicated his life to helping others achieve fitness in an iconic health club that makes changes every month.
He has proven that aging can be slowed down, accidents can be overcome and life is better when you work out with weights and take care of your body.
On January 13, 1963, Lerille opened his first fitness club in a location on Johnston Street, which today is Dwight’s, before moving two years later to its current location on Doucet Road and has been growing ever since.
You an listen to Jan Swift's interview with Lerille here.
Acadiana business today: 20 years later, Southern Lifestyle Development is changing residential planning; PHI takes steps to refinance debts
River Ranch effect: More than 20 years later, Southern Lifestyle Development is changing residential planning
When organizers first broke ground in 1997 on what would one day become River Ranch, the bridge across the Vermilion River at Camellia Bouleva…
Lafayette helicopter services company PHI Inc. refinances debt, hires adviser, adopts leadership retention plans
Lafayette helicopter services company PHI Inc. said Friday it refinanced some debt and hired a firm to help the company evaluate alternatives …
PetroQuest Energy Inc. in Lafayette has been given another grace period on an overdue payment on its debt.
Prohibition era-themed Capone's Drinkery & Eats to open in planned shopping center on Broussard Road
A new upscale restaurant slated to be opening in Lafayette in early 2019 will take some inspiration from the prohibition-era speakeasies and w…
Kermit Duhon with Travel Machine is one of the recipients of the 2018 Leaders In Philanthropy Corporate Award, an honor presented by Community…