Red Lerille Visits with Discover Lafayette from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

If you ask Red Lerille about the best methods for staying in shape and in good health, you will hear one answer — work out with weights.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He knows what he’s talking about. Red Lerille has been in the health club business since the early 1960 — the year he was named Mr. America — and had been the recipient of numerous other fitness awards which led to his dream of owning his own health club. He has dedicated his life to helping others achieve fitness in an iconic health club that makes changes every month.

He has proven that aging can be slowed down, accidents can be overcome and life is better when you work out with weights and take care of your body.

On January 13, 1963, Lerille opened his first fitness club in a location on Johnston Street, which today is Dwight’s, before moving two years later to its current location on Doucet Road and has been growing ever since.

You an listen to Jan Swift's interview with Lerille here.