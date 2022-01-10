Ecole Saint-Landry, the French immersion school that opened in August, has partnered with SchoolMint to attract more students to the school.

The move was the result of the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation, which connected the school with the Lafayette-based educational software company with the charter school in Sunset. SchoolMint will assist with attracting, enrolling and retaining more students, families and teachers, foundation officials announced Monday.

Applications began Jan. 3 for the 2022-23 school year.

“Our community’s future begins in our schools, and it’s up to all of us to ensure that our young people have the strong foundation of a good education,” said Ryan Domengeaux, CEO and general counsel for the William C. Schumacher Family Foundation. “We believe in the work École Saint-Landry is doing not only to provide an excellent education for its students but also to help preserve this area’s culture and heritage, and we wanted to do our part to help it succeed.”

SchoolMint provides a solution for the school to help ensure parents are familiar with the school and is focused on attracting and enrolling students, families and teachers by raising awareness of the school, building the brand and online reputation and helping the school gain more interest.

“We are especially excited to help schools in our own community,” SchoolMint CEO Bryan MacDonald said. “This should all translate to higher enrollment rates and higher parent satisfaction, all while supporting this area’s culture and heritage — truly a win-win for the community, school and its families.”