With the TV shows and fashion trends of the 1990s making a comeback, it was only a matter of time before a restaurant reboot happened.

The news of Burger Tyme's return sent a wave of nostalgia across Cajun Country last week. The iconic south Louisiana fast-food chain of the 1990s is best known for the Cajun Blaze burger and Bon Temps Poulet chicken sandwich.

"This has been amazing, an affirmation really, to hear the excitement on social media," said owner Braxton Moody V in a recent phone interview. "People are excited about it, and that's why we're doing it."

Moody, who acquired the restaurant rights from his father 15 years ago, rebooted the south Louisiana brand in 2019. He's been gauging community interest for over a year through selling Cajun Blaze seasoning and hosting pop-up burger events.

He announced the return of the restaurant in a June 7 newsletter to fans of the brand. During a recent interview, he said work has been underway for months at the former Wendy's location at 3300 Johnston St.

Moody and Shawn Touchet, his general manager, are in the final stretch ahead of the restaurant's opening, which is tentatively set for July 6.

A soft opening, which will serve as a test run for the staff, is set to happen June 25-28. It's open to the public, but reservations are required and can be made at burgertymeofamerica.com.

The restaurant's return isn't just significant for fans of the Cajun Blaze burger and Bon Temps Poulet sandwich. It's also significant for Touchet, who worked at four of the eight Burger Tyme locations from 1994 until 2000.

"I'm excited to have it back as part of my life. It's been part of my life for so long," Touchet said. "I love the food. I love the product. I love what we do."

Burger Tyme once had eight locations in south Louisiana — four in Lafayette, two in Baton Rouge and one each in New Iberia and Breaux Bridge.

The original location opened in the late 1980s on Johnston Street near Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It was the final location to close in 2000 when Moody's dad retired.

Touchet expects to employ 25 to 30 people at the new restaurant. He's currently hiring for all positions, including an assistant manager, night managers, shift leads, cashiers, prep cooks, grill cooks and fry cooks. Starting pay is $9 to $15 per hour, depending on experience, Touchet said.

The restaurant will open with Burger Tyme's original menu along with extra options, such as keto-friendly and gluten-free sandwiches.

Here's a look at the original menu:

Cajun Blaze: a spicy 6-ounce beef patty, fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, mustard and caramelized onions.

a spicy 6-ounce beef patty, fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayo, mustard and caramelized onions. Baby Blaze: a spicy 4-ounce beef patty, fully dressed.

a spicy 4-ounce beef patty, fully dressed. Big Tyme Burger: a 6-ounce beef patty, fully dressed.

a 6-ounce beef patty, fully dressed. Small Tyme Burger: a 4-ounce beef patty, fully dressed.

a 4-ounce beef patty, fully dressed. Bon Temps Poulet: mesquite grilled chicken breast, Cajun spiced and fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, honey mustard and spicy caramelized onions.

mesquite grilled chicken breast, Cajun spiced and fully dressed with lettuce, tomato, honey mustard and spicy caramelized onions. Dat Cajun Dawg: beef hot dog, deep fried and topped with caramelized onions, ketchup, mayo and mustard.

beef hot dog, deep fried and topped with caramelized onions, ketchup, mayo and mustard. Bon Temps Poulet Salad: mesquite grilled chicken breast, sliced on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, roasted pecans and cheese with honey mustard dressing.

mesquite grilled chicken breast, sliced on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, roasted pecans and cheese with honey mustard dressing. Cajun Blaze Salad: ground meat on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions and cheese with condiments of your choice.

ground meat on a bed of lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions and cheese with condiments of your choice. Fries: spicy or mild

spicy or mild Extras: ketchup, mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomatoes, caramelized onions, raw onions, pickles, relish, jalapeno peppers, cheese, bacon, Cajun Blaze seasoning, Cajun Blaze sauce, honey mustard, ranch Italian, blue cheese

Burger Tyme will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday and for lunch on Sunday. The restaurant will offer drive-thru and dine-in service.

The Johnston Street location will likely be the first of a few restaurants if all goes well, although Moody and Touchet haven't been terribly forthcoming about their plans. Touchet said they're eyeing properties in the Youngsville and Carencro areas and could open a second Burger Tyme within a year.

For now, however, the focus is on getting the first restaurant up and running.

"The response has been fantastic," Touchet said. "They want to know why we didn't come back sooner. They're welcoming us back with open arms. We're extremely excited."