Moncus Park almost didn't happen.
Back when she was a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, Elizabeth Brooks and her friends, Danica Adams in particular, launched a communitywide effort to save the 100-acre area on Johnston Street often referred to as "The Horse Farm" from being commercially developed.
The park held an open house Wednesday evening. Brooks, now executive director of the park, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast in 2017.
You can listen to their conversation here.
In early 2013, then-Mayor Joey Durel worked with volunteers to create the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market at the location. In June 2013, 45 vendors participated in the first Saturday morning market. Today, vast crowds enjoy visits at 8 a.m.-noon each Saturday to the Farmers Market.
The groundbreaking for Moncus Park last year kicked off construction for what currently under construction creating lush walking and biking paths, gardens, pavilions and lakes. The entire vision for improvements to be built in Moncus Park is laid out in the Master Plan, which may be viewed here, and will be implemented in phases as funding becomes available.
