Uber Eats launched its delivery service in Lafayette today and will connect users to restaurants in the area, company officials announced Wednesday.
Customers can order from Bon Temps Grill, La Carreta, Pizza Artista, Cafe 20.3, McDonald’s and other restaurants and have the meal delivered through the Uber Eats app. Other participating restaurants can be found on the app.
The move offers a convenient way for people to order from one of the restaurants and also opens up new economic opportunities for driver partners. Restaurants and chefs can also connect with more customers.
According to the company's release, Uber Eats drivers can get an order to a customer on average 31 minutes after the order is made. The move also gives drivers more flexible earning opportunities.
Uber Eats is available globally in more than 200 cities.