Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

FOOD SERVICE: 7400 Johnston St., description, metal building use to boil and serve crawfish; applicant, Crawfish Acadiana; contractor, Belaire Development & Construction; $350,000.

SCHOOL: 1105 E. Pont des Mouton Road, description, renovation to building for Campbell Academy; applicant, project manager; contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $132,000.

MEDICAL: 618 Jefferson Blvd., description, put up walls and create a reception area; applicant, Jefferson Street Clinic; contractor, owner; $11,000.

New commercial

TOWNHOUSE: 104 Whittington Drive, description, none listed; applicant and contractor, RAH Homes; $700,000.

OTHER: 4533 Johnston St., Suite 400 and 401, description, shell building for The Forum development; applicant, Architects Design Studio; contractor, Lemoine Company; $1.4 million.

Commercial demolition

None filed

New residential

101 Rio Ridge Drive, Acadiana Home Builders, $835,830.

210 Ducharme Lane, Braniff Construction, $487,170.

1637 La Neuville Road, Kurt Reaux Construction, $350,820.

807 St. Clair Road, A&A Home Builders, $251,370.

320 Lebesque Road, A&A Home Builders, $259,200

210 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $262,440.

111 Ward St., Legendary Contractors, $345,420.

206 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $275,220.

201 Keelingwood Lane, Manuel Builders, $213,930.

