Interior alterations
FOOD SERVICE: 7400 Johnston St., description, metal building use to boil and serve crawfish; applicant, Crawfish Acadiana; contractor, Belaire Development & Construction; $350,000.
SCHOOL: 1105 E. Pont des Mouton Road, description, renovation to building for Campbell Academy; applicant, project manager; contractor, Luxury Home Builders; $132,000.
MEDICAL: 618 Jefferson Blvd., description, put up walls and create a reception area; applicant, Jefferson Street Clinic; contractor, owner; $11,000.
New commercial
TOWNHOUSE: 104 Whittington Drive, description, none listed; applicant and contractor, RAH Homes; $700,000.
OTHER: 4533 Johnston St., Suite 400 and 401, description, shell building for The Forum development; applicant, Architects Design Studio; contractor, Lemoine Company; $1.4 million.
Commercial demolition
None filed
New residential
101 Rio Ridge Drive, Acadiana Home Builders, $835,830.
210 Ducharme Lane, Braniff Construction, $487,170.
1637 La Neuville Road, Kurt Reaux Construction, $350,820.
807 St. Clair Road, A&A Home Builders, $251,370.
320 Lebesque Road, A&A Home Builders, $259,200
210 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $262,440.
111 Ward St., Legendary Contractors, $345,420.
206 Timber Mill St., Shivers Brothers Construction, $275,220.
201 Keelingwood Lane, Manuel Builders, $213,930.