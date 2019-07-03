The McDonald’s restaurant at 6801 Johnston St. will undergo renovations later this month.
The restaurant’s lobby will close during the renovation and the restaurant will entirely close for two or three days, said EJ Krampe, owner of MacLaff, which operates 45 McDonald’s locations in south Louisiana. Construction will take three to four weeks and is part of a companywide upgrade.
The remodel will include updating the building’s exterior, installing digital menus inside and outside the building, remodeling the lobby and installing of a kiosk, Krampe said. The building doesn’t have the space for a two-lane drive-thru, he noted, but will have an outside person to work in that area.
The building, built in 1996, will be MacLaff’s 28th construction project in the last 18 months, Krampe said. The company, which has locations in Acadiana, the Baton Rouge area and suburban New Orleans, will relocate one Baton Rouge location and remodel another as part of an effort to have 85 percent of its locations modernized by the end of 2020.
