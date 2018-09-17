Walmart hourly associates in Lafayette and across Louisiana were awarded $3.84 million in total bonus pay recently after the company reported an increase in sales in the second quarter, company officials said Monday.
Bonuses were awarded to the associates at Walmart's six Lafayette-area stores, part of the $200 million given out to the 915,000 employees nationwide as part of their Sept. 6 paychecks. These bonuses came after the best performance for Walmart U.S. in more than 10 years as with comp sales growth (excluding fuel) of 4.5 percent -- along with an increase in customer traffic of more than 2 percent.
Walmart reported total revenue was $128.0 billion, an increase of $4.7 billion, or 3.8%, from the second quarter of 2017.
“Our associates’ dedication to their job and community is why customers always come back to Walmart,” said Jim Winchester, Walmart regional manager for the greater New Orleans area. “They are constantly working to improve the retail experience for customers, and their hard work is why Walmart continues to be the top retailer in the nation.”
The bonuses come after Walmart announced in January to increase the starting wage for all hourly associates in the U.S. to at least $11, expand maternity and parental leave benefits and provide a one-time cash bonus for eligible associates of up to $1,000.
It also announced a commitment to train and develop 1 million associates over the next five years and introduced free college credit for on-the-job training and options for associates to earn a college degree without incurring student loan debt.