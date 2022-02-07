Ecole Saint-Landry, a French immersion elementary school in Sunset, has 55 students in kindergarten and first grade in its inaugural year.
School leader Lindsay Smythe, who also founded the school, spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast about the school’s journey and how it educates younger students. The school’s goal, she said, is to bring private school students into the public school system by offering a unique educational option.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The school has five teachers, all fluent in French since there is no English is spoken in the classrooms. It is open to students in St. Landry Parish, and transportation is provided at satellite bus stops with no child traveling more than 5 miles to get on a bus.
The school continues to draw on the cultural roots of the community of Sunset. It continues the traditions from Sunset High School with its mascot as the lion and colors as kelly green and old gold. The school has partnered with the City of Sunset to lease the old Sunset High building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Plans to renovate the old high school are underway.
Research shows that bilingual students perform well and can thrive, Smythe said, no matter what their socio-economic background as students start out having to learn the foreign language together. It levels the playing field, she said.
Lindsay is a bilingual educator with 17 years of experience in education at the elementary, high school and university levels.