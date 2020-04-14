Like at most other retail establishments in Acadiana and elsewhere, business is slow at Big Boy Toys & Hobbies.

But it could be much worse. For people who are holed up inside their homes, it’s time to fall back on old hobbies. And that’s why business is down about 30-35% so far for owners Jeremy and Melissa Truxillo, even if customers can’t come inside the store while stay-at-home mandates have been issued to stem the rise of COVID-19.

“The vast majority are our regular customers,” said Jeremy Truxillo, whose business is offering curbside service only. “Some want parts for their cars. They’re boarded up in their houses and probably bored out of their minds. Having their cars helps with people’s sanity.”

The Truxillos, who are not utilizing their three employees but are still paying them, are doing their best to survive the economic slowdown due to the coronavirus, which as of Monday has resulted in 884 deaths and 21,016 cases. Many experts believe it’ll also result in a number of business closures and bankruptcies as another recession is almost certain.

National retailers Modell’s and Pier 1 have put their bankruptcy proceedings on hold for now. According a report from the retail website retaildive.com, March and April brought on a number of credit downgrades for retailers due to COVID-19, and one expert said the country could see “a historic number” of bankruptcy filings across retail, restaurants and hospitality sectors in the coming months.

Local retailers hope it doesn’t get to that point. The Truxillos are seeking help through the Paycheck Protection Program, which would provide loans to local businesses to cover payroll for up to eight weeks.

But so far the results, he said, haven’t been encouraging.

“Not all banks were on board,” Truxillo said. “Banks only wanted to help their current customers. If you happened to bank with a bank that wasn’t on board, you’re just stuck. It’s almost like The Hunger Games. There’s a little amount of money, and it’s first-come, first-serve. If your bank is three weeks behind, well….”

Women’s fashion retailer LondonEE, which has downtown locations in both Rayne and Opelousas, has gone to online only since the mandates were issued. The store’s online presence is only two months old, said co-owner Charisse Hayes, and it’s generated some business, but it’s not near what the foot traffic generated pre-COVID-19.

“We’re affected like everyone else – trying to stay afloat and do what we’ve got to do to survive,” Hayes said. “We’re on hold. People right now have no money to spend. They’re all getting laid off. If they’re getting laid off, they’re not going to shop.”

Hayes hopes things start picking back up at the end of the month, meaning they won’t have to entertain thoughts of whether or not the stores will survive. The Rayne store, which opened in 2016, did so well that it drew customers from Opelousas, and she and the other owners – sister Tara Boone and Laura Matte – opened a store there in 2017.

The group is leaning on faith to get them through.

“It can be scary, but I’m hoping the future holds and I’m trying to stay positive,” Hayes said. “I don’t foresee us closing. That’s not even in our mind right now. That’s not even a possibility. I’m just being hopeful. If it happens, it’s God’s plan and if we have to close, we have to close. The power of prayer can keep us rolling.”