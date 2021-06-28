The United States can be "big, big winners in the Gulf of Mexico" while keeping carbon emissions lows, said Scott Angelle, former director of the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Angelle talked about the science offshore drilling and how the carbon intensity of oil that comes out of the Gulf, particularly the central part, has a rating so low it's only exceeded by oil from Saudi Arabia.
When that oil is burned, Angelle noted, it releases lower amounts of carbon dioxide into the air, reducing the effects of climate change on the planet.
“Gulf of Mexico oil is good for our economy and the environment," Angelle said. "We can improve our environment by replacing foreign oil with Gulf oil and create jobs locally.”
Angelle cited a 2016 Obama/Biden report that concluded “if we don’t have regularly schedule resale of leases in the Gulf of Mexico, it will force greenhouse gas emissions to go up in America because we will have to procure our oil from higher carbon intensity provinces.”
Angelle, who grew up in a large family in St. Martin Parish, also reference the Rigs to Reef program, which he said has been good for fishermen in creating what he called the "honey hole of fishing" in the Gulf.
He and Swift spoke on June 18, which was National Fishing Day.
"We are not an either/or state," he said. "We can produce one out of six barrels of oil for the country. We can also provide one of the most amazing fishing hatcheries in the country."