Consumer spending in Lafayette Parish remained at inflated levels in July as sales were well above the $600 million mark for the fifth straight month.

Sales for the year are on pace to shatter last year’s record-setting year, which had just barely topped the previous high set in 2014 by less than $20,000, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. This year’s total is at 24.2% above last-year’s pace and could exceed 25% with the bump expected from the displaced residents arriving after Hurricane Ida hit the southeastern part of the state.

Total sales for July were at $630.5 million, 17.5% higher than the $536 million from last July, which was a record total for the month.

“July’s taxable sales continue a phenomenal trend in Lafayette Parish. Never before has the community seen five $600 million months in a row. Shoppers have set up local retailers for a successful second half of 2021,” says Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of the Lafayette Economic Development Authority. “LEDA’s forecasting model puts the community on track to reach $7.17 billion in taxable sales for 2021—that would beat the standing record by 11%.”

Sales were up in each of the parish’s six municipalities, including in Youngsville, which reported $35.5 million, the second-highest month on record and the highest in a non-holiday month. Much like the parish’s totals, sales in Youngsville topped $32 million for the fifth straight month after topping that mark only twice prior to this year.

In Lafayette, total sales reached $427.1 million, a 16% bump from a year ago and the highest on record for July. Others posted similar highs: $53.9 million on Broussard, $31.2 million in Carencro, $25.4 million in Scott and $3.4 million Duson. Yearly totals are up over last year: Lafayette (24.4%), Broussard (17.9%), Carencro (42.6%), Duson (30.8%), Scott (19.5%), and Youngsville (29.1%). Sales are also up in unincorporated areas of the parish at 18.3%.

Data points of interest from the city of Lafayette were:

  • Food sales continue to be the category with the biggest jump. While grocery stores made a slight gain from a year ago, restaurants continued their recovery with nearly $39 million in sales, third-highest total this year and nearly 30% ahead of last year’s pace when many restaurants were reduced to takeout only due to the pandemic.
  • Bars and nightclub recorded $3.3 million in sales, the highest since before the pandemic.
  • Total sales at vehicle dealerships topped $40 million for the first time on record, while sales at auto parts stores topped $9.7 million, the second-highest total on record.
  • Sales from hotels and motels topped $4.7 million, the highest the year.
  • Bowling alleys, which had one close recently when Lafayette Lanes shut down last month, topped $706,000 in sales, the highest amount since the pandemic began.

