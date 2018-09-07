The 20th annual St. Landry Chamber of Commerce Soiree Royale Culinary Competition is set for Monday as people and celebrity judges will decide who are the best cooks in Acadiana.
Tickets for the event, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Evangeline Downs Event Center in Opelousas, are going fast because the event is something that any food lover should not miss.
"Soiree Royale is Acadiana's original culinary experience. It's a taster's event, but it's so much more than that," said Raquella Manuel, president and CEO of the St. Landry Chamber of Commerce. "We have about 40 of the best dishes in Acadiana for our guests to try, and we have unique prizes."
Categories include best dessert, meat, seafood, soup, appetizer and Best in Show and unique categories like Best Yam Dish and favorites like Best Chocolate Dish.
Guest who purchases a ticket can try every dish, interact with the chefs and vote on what they think is the best. The winner is named the People's Choice, which may or may not be the same as the "Best in Show."
Tickets are $40 and are available online or at the door.