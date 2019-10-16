The Broussard Chamber of Commerce, with the support of COX Business, will launch next spring Relance Acadie, a program to develop a long-term vision to revitalize rural and suburban areas in the seven-parish area.
The program will seek emerging leaders from the area whose strong focus will be on maintaining alignment with overarching regional economic development goals, chamber president and CEO Stacy Romero said this morning. Chamber and economic development officials will focus on making a positive impact on the economy while offering opportunities for leaders to grow professionally.
The program launch in March and will consist of monthly sessions held from March through November, Romero said. The program is not similar to other leadership programs in the area but would be ideal for graduates of those programs to enroll, she said.
Enrollment is limited to 25. To apply, contact the Broussard Chamber of Commerce by phone at (337) 837-6001 or email at members@broussardchamber.net.
Acadiana Business Today: Hancock Whitney reports lower earnings on MidSouth acquisition expenses; Local McDonald's employees now eligible for up to $2,500 a year in tuition assistance at SLCC under new partnership
Hancock Whitney Corp. said Tuesday its third-quarter earnings were down compared to the year before due to costs related to its acquisition of…
Local McDonald's employees now eligible for up to $2,500 a year in tuition assistance at SLCC under new partnership
McDonald’s employees from Crowley to LaPlace may be eligible for tuition assistance at South Louisiana Community College under a partnership a…
A Denham Springs-based company has bought the La Quinta Inn on the Evangeline Thruway for $1.5 million, according to records filed with the La…
The Broussard Chamber of Commerce, with the support of COX Business, will launch next spring Relance Acadie, a program to develop a long-term …
Lafayette-based IberiaBank closed a loan production office in Denham Springs nearly two years after opening it.
Cross Culture: This weekend's Shake Your Trail Feather Festival will offer great Louisiana scenery with music, food
Shake Your Trail Feather Festival stands unique in a field crowded with outdoor music events and crucial, heritage and cultural awareness festivals.