The Broussard Chamber of Commerce, with the support of COX Business, will launch next spring Relance Acadie, a program to develop a long-term vision to revitalize rural and suburban areas in the seven-parish area.

The program will seek emerging leaders from the area whose strong focus will be on maintaining alignment with overarching regional economic development goals, chamber president and CEO Stacy Romero said this morning. Chamber and economic development officials will focus on making a positive impact on the economy while offering opportunities for leaders to grow professionally.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The program launch in March and will consist of monthly sessions held from March through November, Romero said. The program is not similar to other leadership programs in the area but would be ideal for graduates of those programs to enroll, she said.

Enrollment is limited to 25. To apply, contact the Broussard Chamber of Commerce by phone at (337) 837-6001 or email at members@broussardchamber.net.