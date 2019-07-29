Holly Boffy - BESE Board District 7 Commissioner from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.

Holly Boffy, vice president and District 7 member of the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education, has this recommendation for parents: read and talk to your children, love them and get them ready by engaging their minds.

Boffy talked about that and other topics with with Jan Swift with the Discover Lafayette. You can listen to their podcast here.

Buffy chose the education field after being influenced by her paternal grandparents, who taught in East Texas. She remembers a plaque hanging by the backdoor at their home, which had been bestowed upon her grandfather posthumously recognizing his achievement in his profession.

Teaching, she said, is powerful and the best profession a person can choose to make a difference in society.

Boffy spent 10 years teaching middle school and was named the Louisiana Teacher of the Year in 2010 while she taught eighth-grade social studies teacher at Paul Breaux Middle School. She is the founder of Ed Talents, a consulting service that supports school districts in creating an educator talent system to attract, hire, place, develop, leverage, and retain teachers and leaders for student success.

The BESE Board has 11 commissioners, eight elected and three appointed by the Governor. Her district includes Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry and Vermilion parishes.