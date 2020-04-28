Many small-business owners in Acadiana are using a federal loan program to stay afloat during the coronavirus shutdown, although at least one has had trouble bringing employees back to work because unemployment benefits are more lucrative.
Zee Baloch, owner of Hot Food Express, initially slashed his restaurant's hours of operation in mid-March when restaurant restrictions went into place in Louisiana. His small team of about nine people lost the bulk of their usual 30 to 40 hours per week until he could slowly expand the restaurant's hours for a takeout and delivery-only operation.
When he called some of his furloughed employees back in, Baloch said three told him they didn't plan to return because they are making more through unemployment than they would at the restaurant.
"I even tried to match their pay, but they turned it down," Baloch said. "All I'm thinking is 'I lost three good ones who were able to run the restaurant on their own.'"
Baloch has since hired two high school students to work at the restaurant's front counter.
Like many, Baloch applied for the U.S. Small Business Administration's Payroll Protection Program immediately and quickly received money, which he said is helping to pay for his two recent hires.
Baloch said the loan application process isn't easy without the help of someone who knows the ropes.
"They think it's easy," he said. "But it's a little complicated. I had to get my accountant to do it. I know how to cook. That's what I do."
Claire Kelbaugh, president of Sterling Wellness Solutions in Crowley, said she would have had to take out a loan this summer without assistance from the federal program.
"It's been a godsend," she said. "Our biggest expense is our payroll. We really needed that."
Kelbaugh said she was at the bank the first day she could apply for the program because she wanted to be ahead of the game. The money was in her account less than a week later, she said.
"We were floored," she said. "We thought it would be a few weeks. It happened really fast."
Kelbaugh said she hasn't had to furlough or lay off any of her 21 employees. The program has alleviated some of the stress so she can focus on her business, which offers corporate wellness programs across the country.
"The money has been a huge financial relief for us," she said. "We can focus on our work and not on that. Now we're not distracted."
Karlos Knott, who owns Bayou Teche Brewing in Arnaudville, said he too applied for the federal program immediately and received his money within a week.
He had initially furloughed 14 of his 15 employees. The bulk of his beer goes to restaurants and bars, which have both been closed to the public since mid-March. His taproom and brewery has also been closed during that time.
"This program allows me to bring my employees back a lot earlier," Knott said. "If we'd have been shut down almost two months with very little income coming in, we would have basically just been family only until we were operating at 100% again."
Knott had a meeting with his team Tuesday to discuss next steps at the brewery. He'll be able to serve takeout pizzas and packaged beer for customers to consume at home or outside of his brewery, where he has seating for about 100 people.
He said he hasn't had trouble bringing folks back to work after weeks away.
"Quite the opposite," Knott said. "My people have been calling almost every other day asking to come back. We're all ready. Everybody is excited to come back."
Acadiana Advocate staff writer Adam Daigle contributed to this report.