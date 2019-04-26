Home goods retailer Pier 1 could be headed for bankruptcy, one week after the company announced it would close 145 stores, the USA Today reported Thursday.

S&P Global Ratings warned the company Wednesday that the “potential for a bankruptcy filing or debt restructuring is continuing to increase” as its performance continues “to deteriorate significantly.”

The company has not listed any stores slated for closure. It has one in Lafayette at 5530 Johnston St. and 14 others in Louisiana.

Sales dropped 13.7% in the fourth quarter from a year ago, and the company reported a net loss of $69 million.

In a statement issued Thursday, company officials say they have developed an action plan that “will provide sufficient liquidity to implement the strategic initiatives that are part of its new fiscal 2020 plan.”