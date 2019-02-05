Personal injury law firm Laborde Earles will move into a new 20,000-square-foot office on Kaliste Saloom next to Parc Lafayette in April.
The decision to build the new firm began last year as the firm's staff outgrew its current building at 203 Energy Parkway. Partner and co-owner Digger Earles said the firm has been having to lease extra space to up the overflow of 40 team members since construction of the new building began in March 2018.
“In my opinion, it’s one of the best locations in Lafayette," Earles said. "It’s a high traffic area with high visibility. We had the opportunity to buy the land so we jumped at it and that’s where it went.”
Larborde Earles has offices in Lafayette, Alexandria and Marksville.