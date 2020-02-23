Frank Beaullieu Randol is celebrating his 49th year in the restaurant and seafood processing business.
Passionate about seafood, especially about sustaining our Gulf Seafood industry and keeping our Cajun culture alive for generations to come, Randol spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently about his restaurant and how migrant workers are indispensable to the seafood processing business and other labor-intensive industries in America.
You can listen to their conversation here.
Randol’s Cajun Dance Hall, 2320 Kaliste Saloom Road, is famous for its authentic old-time dance hall feel and is a destination for tourists. Approximately 60% of visitors are from out of town with many being European and French-speaking.
The restaurant is now on its fourth dance floor, Randol noted, with the first having been constructed from pine and the past three out of oak. Crowbar parties were used to replace each of the floors, with dancers using crowbars to remove the planks over three nights while they kept on dancing, according to Frank.