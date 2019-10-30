Total retail sales rose in Lafayette Parish in August over the total from a year ago as sales continue to outpace totals from the past two years, according to data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority.
Sales in August totaled $527,159,176, up from the $500 million reported in August 2018 and just over $472 million in August 2017, data shows. It puts the 2019 total so far at just over $4.1 billion, outpacing the totals through August in each of the past two years, which were just under $4 billion.
August sales were the second-highest August total recorded in Lafayette Parish behind the $530 million in 2014, said Gregg Gothreaux, president and CEO of the economic development authority.
“The steady increase in sales seen over the past year is an encouraging sign given the overall state of retail across the country,” he said. “Locally owned retailers and service providers will continue to have a measurable impact on the economy. As we enter the holiday season, I want to encourage shoppers to shop local — whether in person or online.”
The total so far is up 4.18% from last year’s pace, which ended up at over $6 billion, the second-highest total recorded in the parish. The authority's forecasting model calculates total taxable sales in 2019 will reach $6.2 billion.
Total taxable sales are up 3.9% in Lafayette and 14.1% in unincorporated areas of the parish. Sales are also up in neighboring municipalities — Carencro, 12.9%; Scott, 4.1%; Broussard, 3.8%; and Youngsville, 2.4%. Sales in Duson are down 12.5%.
Sales are up in Lafayette in the categories of food, general merchandise, auto, furniture, services and miscellaneous — ranging from 13.9% to 1.1%. Apparel and building materials are down slightly.
Hotel and motel receipts in August were up 12.1% compared with August 2018. Year-to-date receipts are up 7.8% compared with 2018 numbers.
Sales tax collection numbers are gathered by the Lafayette Parish school system.