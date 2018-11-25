BATON ROUGE AREA
Louisiana Clean Fuels Coordinator Ann Vail into the Clean Cities Hall of Fame by the U.S. Department of Energy for her dedication and accomplishments working to advance alternative fuels and advanced vehicles in transportation.
Vail has been the coordinator of the Louisiana Clean Fuels coalition for nearly a decade. In 2016 alone, the coalition had an impact in energy use greater than 8.5 million gasoline gallon equivalents and averted more than 48,800 tons of emissions through projects focused on alternative and renewable fuels, advanced vehicles, idle reduction and fuel economy improvements. Vail has garnered the support of both the state and the Southeast Louisiana Clean Fuels Partnership and also been a staunch advocate of ensuring the continued operation of a landfill gas operation in Louisiana. More recently, Vail has been involved with the state of Louisiana’s planning efforts for the Volkswagen Settlement, including extending her expertise to their state website, mitigation plan and public notices.
The Princeton Review has named the LSU E.J. Ourso College of Business’ Flores MBA Program as one of the best places to earn an MBA in its 2019 edition.
The Princeton Review chooses the 252 on-campus MBA programs on its list based on academics and an assessment of institutional data collected from the schools. It solicited opinions of 18,400 students attending the schools who reported on their experiences in an 80-question student survey. The Princeton Review does not rank on-campus MBA programs from one to 252, or name one business school best overall. The student surveys analyzed for this edition were conducted during the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 academic years.
The National Association of Corporate Directors has recognized Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana board members J. Kevin McCotter, Jerome Greig, Virgil Robinson Jr., Dan Borne and Ann Knapp as board leadership fellows and Judy Miller as a governance fellow.
The organization's fellowship program recognizes a commitment to excellence and professionalism in the boardroom.
AROUND LOUISIANA
The Louisiana chapter of the national Entrepreneurs’ Organization saw the fastest and largest membership growth out of any other central region chapter in the current fiscal year.
With fiscal tracking starting in July, each chapter’s membership growth is monitored by both individual members added and percentage accrued. EO Louisiana currently tops both lists, with 12 members added since July and a reported 22 percent growth during the third quarter of 2018. The central region chapters of EO include major cities like Dallas; Houston; Chicago; Columbus and Cleveland, Ohio; and Detroit. Since its founding in 1998, EO Louisiana has grown to represent industries like accounting, advertising, consulting, software development, engineering, legal services, marketing and several more. The latest additions bring membership to 65 as of November 2018.