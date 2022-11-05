When the energy industry hit the skids in 2015 and put the squeeze on the Lafayette Parish economy, the city of Broussard got squeezed the tightest.
Sales dropped across the board that year and more in 2016 as people spent less money, but in Broussard retail sales dropped just over 34% as the the oil and gas companies that called the city home bled jobs, many of which were held by people who lived there.
Six years later, the city — much like the boom-and-bust cycle of the industry energy — has made a comeback. Data from the Lafayette Economic Development Authority indicate the city’s sales have increased 20% through August compared to a year ago, the highest rate among municipalities in the parish and nearly three times the parish’s overall rate.
Now city officials are hitching their efforts to the upcoming U.S. 90 expansion project, the three-year, $136 million redesign the intersection of U.S. 90 and Ambassador Caffery Parkwaythat is set to begin this month. The area is one of three retail zones the city and LEDA officials are pitching to developers, but it may also be the most visible once that stretch of highway becomes what will eventually be Interstate 49.
Once complete, it can be a catalyst for that section of the city, said Monique Boulet, CEO of the Acadiana Planning Commission.
“This is a tremendous example of what intentional economic development looks like,” she said. “Mayor (Ray) Bourque is leveraging that investment. He has the perfect blend of community development and economic development going on as they build everything from sidewalks to commercial sites. It will be exciting to watch it unfold.”
Bourque pointed to the development along Albertson Parkway/St. Nazaire Road as to what that area could look like one day. That stretch has become the city’s main commercial corridor leading to its sports park.
Plans pitched by the state Department of Transportation and Development show the Ambassador Caffery intersection will be similar. The 1 1/2-mile stretch between LA 182 to Ambassador Caffery Parkway near the St. Martin Parish line will be widened to three lanes, and the intersection will include an overpass, service roads on each side to enter and exit the highway along with Texas turnarounds.
The section of the service road just to the east of the overpass will veer away from the road to allow for any future expansion that might include a flyover, a DOTD spokesperson said.
“There will be some construction to go through, but it starts bringing attention that area,” Bourque said. “Look what happened at the Albertson overpass. We expect to see the same thing on the Ambassador corridor. Broussard has always been a big draw for New Iberia and St. Martin Parish. It’s an easy journey for them to come up and do retail and eat at our restaurants.”
Ambassador Commons
A large retail project was supposed to be built near that intersection. Back in 2015 an Alabama company pitched a $60 million retail center north at the northwest quadrant of the U.S. 90 and Ambassador Caffery Parkway intersection that was to include a grocery store and other retail outlets.
That was when the economy slumped, which was part of the reason construction never happened. Now developers with Broussard-based Billeaud Companies are trying to launch a similar effort south of that site.
That development, dubbed Ambassador Commons, has also been slow going. Developers are still looking for a grocery store to anchor the multi-use project. But a redesigned intersection and the large public investment could breathe new life into the project, Billeaud CEO Steven Hebert said.
“It’ll definitely help us get that project going and attract tenants,” he said. “We have a lot of things ready to go and already have 168 residential lots. Since 2016, the retail and grocery landscape has changed a bit, and the pandemic didn’t help. We’re really focused right now on targeting a grocery anchor for that development to get it going. A lot of other retail tenants will fall in once we attract a good, quality grocer out there.”
The site, which covers 58 acres and butts up against Martin Billeaud Elementary School, is one of the city’s three retail ready sites but also the largest. The remaining property will include single family homes, cottage homes, townhomes and a 200-unit apartment building.
Billeaud also owns large tracts of land across U.S. 90 — a 17-acre tract between U.S. 90 and Zoosiana and a 106-acre section north of the zoo. That area could be developed in the future, Hebert said, but for now the company is focusing on the Ambassador Commons project.
“We need to get that intersection construction complete, and we’ll see what happens with the rest of the acreage,” he said. “The fact that aren’t a lot of businesses around that intersecdtion, everyone around there has their fingers crossed. There were so many businesses disrupted during that (Albertson Parkway) construction. We’re really hoping the Ambassador Caffery construction is going to go a lot quicker.”
Behind the sales bump
PPE manufacturer SafeSource Direct made its first nitrile glove in January, and the company has grown since then. By May it had 540 workers stretched over its two buildings in the city and pledged to hire about 100 a month.
Last week Ochsner Health, a partner in company along with an Alabama development company, reported the employee count was at 835.
How much that is leading to increased retail sales is unknown at this point. When Amazon was building its massive fulfillment center in Carencro, it bumped up retail sales so much that this year city's sales so far this year are sliding back to pre-construction levels.
Yet the number of employees is a good thing for the city. Initial projections were SafeSource Direct would reach 1,221 employees.
“We can’t say enough about what SafeSource Direct is doing for the city of Broussard,” Bourque said. “Those people are eating lunch somewhere and spending money in Broussard. There are several neighborhoods looking at that area, and there are businesses coming up in that area to kind of support the highway corridor.”
Businesses have also opened along St. Nazaire Road to make that a budding commercial corridor for the city connected to the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park. A McAlister’s Deli opened in a newly built space, and a McDonald’s and Pizza Hut locations will open in the coming months as well.
One of the city’s other two retail ready zones is outside the park, two tracts of 20.4 and 15.5 acres. That area could use more eateries and other outlets specific to visitors to the sports complex, Bourque said.
“The Fourth of July event (at the sports complex), we had restaurants run out of food,” he said. “And they prepared for large crowds. There’s definitely room for others to be successful. From the city’s perspective, I feel like that’s our responsibility — to get the city in a position where people have opportunities and then capitalism does what it does. It succeeds.”