Lafayette-based Golfballs.com has moved 10 technology employees to a downtown location, CEO Tom Cox said.
The company signed a lease earlier this month for a 4,920-square-foot space on the third floor of the office building at 100 Central Ave., land records show. The move allows the company to establish a downtown presence, Cox noted, and gives it room to add more employees each year.
Its lease with the building, which is owned by Southwest Central LLC, includes two terms, one for four months and another for 67 months that will end Dec. 31, 2025.
“Software developers are hard to find and hard to keep,” Cox said. “They typically prefer to work in an open environment and in an urban area. Downtown Lafayette is the perfect spot for us to grow our tech team. Our new Center Street office is one of the coolest spaces downtown and better projects Golfballs.com as a technology company.”
The downtown office will complement the company’s main office at 126 Arnould Blvd., which houses its retail store, production and fulfillment operations, customer service, corporate sales and administrative support staff, Cox said. Started in 1995 as the first e-commerce business in Louisiana, it has evolved into one of the top web-based golf retailers that sells golf balls, caps, shoes, bags, clubs and other items.
Golfballs.com is the only Amazon retailer in the golf industry that carries the Prime badge on the sale of customized golf products, Cox said. That allows for the company to customize a product and deliver it in one or two business days.
The company has a core employment base of 125 but will probably reach a seasonal peak of 185 this spring, he said.
The move downtown follows other companies that have done the same, including the Lafayette Economic Development Authority’s Opportunity Machine, which will move into the former Karma night club building at 314 Jefferson St. later this year.
“If you look at the businesses that have grown downtown in recent years, many are software-technology related,” Cox said. “The fact that Opportunity Machine is going to move operations downtown means that there will be a steady stream of entrepreneurs and techies hanging out there. With a critical mass of technology and entrepreneurship all in one area, it lifts all boats.