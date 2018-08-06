With rural hospital chain LifePoint signaling that it wants out of the business in Louisiana, the board that oversees the publicly-owned Teche Regional Medical Center in St. Mary Parish is pursuing a settlement that would resolve longstanding issues and recoup at least part of the cost of the remaining 27 years on the lease.
The dispute is heating up after LifePoint announced last month that it sold its ownership stake in three Louisiana hospital campuses: Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte, Acadian Medical Center in Eunice and Minden Medical Center in Minden.
In 2001, Province Healthcare became the operator of the 167-bed Teche Regional and entered into a 40-year lease for the hospital building and its operations. Province transferred the lease agreement to LifePoint in 2005.
However, LifePoint recently advised the St. Mary Parish Hospital Service District No. 2 that it is exiting Louisiana and is no longer interested in operating Teche Regional, the district’s board of commissioners said in a statement.
The potential damages could be “in the millions of dollars,” according to Nadia de la Houssaye, an attorney with Jones Walker who represents the hospital service district.
“Our primary concern is making sure that there is a smooth transition and that the citizens of St. Mary Parish are compensated for their damages that were incurred as a result of contractual breaches by LifePoint,” she said.
A spokesperson for LifePoint, Michelle Augusty, did not return a message Monday.
Meanwhile, the district’s commissioners have identified and are evaluating “several other health care management companies and hospital systems” within the state that could assume control of Teche Regional under a new agreement, the statement said. A new deal would require approval from the hospital service district and the Louisiana Attorney General’s office.
Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said last month that it would acquire LifePoint and merge it with health system operator RCCH HealthCare Partners.
The $5.6 billion deal needs approval from LifePoint shareholders and regulators. LifePoint operates in 22 states.