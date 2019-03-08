Issued Feb. 25-March 1

New Commercial

GENERAL RETAIL: 119 Renaud Drive, Lafayette Parish; Lafayette — Renaud DG LLC, owner; description, Dollar General No. 20017; Kirk Farrelly, applicant; Siti LLC, contractor; $699,975.

Commercial Additions/Alterations

OTHER: 419 12th St., Lafayette; McComb Veazey Community Center, owner; Cathie Gilbert, applicant; Sld Construction Co. LLC, contractor; $131,000.

GENERAL RETAIL: 1326 W. Pinhook Road, Lafayette; CVS Pharmacy No. 8957, owner; Floyd Schexnayder, applicant; UHC United Heating and Cooling LLC, contractor; $185,393.

OTHER: 114 Representative Row, Lafayette; description, law office; Joseph Gaar, owner and applicant; self, contractor; $21,782.

MEDICAL OFFICE: 3259 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; Bayou Braces, owner; Bayou Acquisitions LLC, applicant; MKE Architects LLC, architect; Alain Lane Design Group LLC, contractor; $750,000.

RECREATION: 6716 Johnston St., Lafayette; description, addition; Headkicks, owner; Mackie Reaux Construction, applicant and contractor; $619,566.

OFFICE BUILDING: 100 Enterprise Blvd., Lafayette; description, modular building relocation; Enterprise Blvd. LLC, owner; Global Technology Group, applicant; self, contractor; $20,000.

OFFICE BUILDING: 2020 W. Pinhook Road, Suite 204, Lafayette; Edward Jones Branch Office No. 51479, owner; Gen Group Construction LLC, applicant and contractor; $31,346.

OTHER: 3801 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Lafayette; description, relocate front door; Circle K Store No. 364, owner; Petron LLC, applicant and contractor; $25,000.

CHURCH: 6214 Johnston St., Lafayette; Pentecostal Church Of Lafayette, owner; Chad Parks, applicant; ESI Builders LLC, contractor; $1,200,000.

New Homes

104 Vineyard Row, Lafayette; Alden and Lori Heaphy; $713,938.

314 Wilturner Road, Lafayette Parish; Dana and Matthew Foist; $220,500.

701 Louis Arceneaux Road, Lafayette; Francisco Antonio Palma; $535,500.

101 Capstone Crossing, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $261,000.

104 Finsbury Lane, Lafayette; Shivers Brothers Construction LLC; $252,000.

218 Maple Branch St., Lafayette; Lancaster Construction LLC; $234,000.

108 Forestwood Drive, Lafayette; Rhodes Properties and Development LLC; $247,500.

313 Pascalet Place, Lafayette; Rhodes Properties and Development LLC; $238,500.