The 133-year-old furniture retailer Olinde's is renaming its Lafayette and Baton Rouge locations just six months after they were sold to a Memphis-based business.
In January, Dufresnse Spencer Group, which owns furniture stores across the U.S., purchased the Olinde's and Ashley Furniture HomeStores in Denham Springs, Gonzales, Harahan, Ponchatoula, Houma, Opelousas, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge and Lafayette.
The company announced two weeks ago it would rebrand the Lafayette store, 200 Westmark Blvd., and the Baton Rouge store to Ashley HomeStores.
Banners outside the Lafayette store indicate the store is closing. Company officials said in the announcement that "the stores will continue to operate and serve their guests throughout the transition."
“With over 130 years of family history, it certainly was a difficult decision to let go of such an iconic local brand," DSG CEO Chad Spencer said. "We have so much respect for the Olinde family, their teams and their legacy here in Louisiana.
"Our primary consideration is to our teams, guests and community. We know we can offer the support our teams and guests deserve by transforming the Olinde’s stores into world-class Ashley HomeStores, so that’s the right thing for us to do.”
Employees were offered positions at the new Ashley HomeStores and were informed of the move earlier this spring.
DSG currently operates nearly 100 Ashley HomeStores across the U.S. with over 25 distribution centers and 3,000 employees.
Acadiana Business Today: $12.5M catalyst blending plant, jobs planned in Lacassine serving major south Louisiana refineries; Zorbas Gyros, Burgers and More to open Youngsville location in August
Houston-based Lacassine Operating Co. plans to build a $12.5 million catalyst blending plant in Lacassine, east of Lake Charles where it can s…
Greek and American food restaurant Zorbas Gryos, Burgers and More will opening a Youngsville location in August, owner Mustafa "Moose" Ozen said.
Cheniere Energy is investing $3 billion to expand its liquefied natural gas terminal with a sixth unit at Sabine Pass in Cameron Parish throug…
The 133-year-old furniture retailer Olinde's is renaming its Lafayette and Baton Rouge locations just six months after they were sold to a Mem…
Downtown Lafayette officials will hold grand openings for the opening of MANE Salon and the one-year anniversary of Eat Fit Acadiana this week.
Ecclesiates 9:12 For man also knoweth not his time.