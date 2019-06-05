The 133-year-old furniture retailer Olinde's is renaming its Lafayette and Baton Rouge locations just six months after they were sold to a Memphis-based business.

In January, Dufresnse Spencer Group, which owns furniture stores across the U.S., purchased the Olinde's and Ashley Furniture HomeStores in Denham Springs, Gonzales, Harahan, Ponchatoula, Houma, Opelousas, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge and Lafayette.

The company announced two weeks ago it would rebrand the Lafayette store, 200 Westmark Blvd., and the Baton Rouge store to Ashley HomeStores.

Banners outside the Lafayette store indicate the store is closing. Company officials said in the announcement that "the stores will continue to operate and serve their guests throughout the transition."

“With over 130 years of family history, it certainly was a difficult decision to let go of such an iconic local brand," DSG CEO Chad Spencer said. "We have so much respect for the Olinde family, their teams and their legacy here in Louisiana.

"Our primary consideration is to our teams, guests and community. We know we can offer the support our teams and guests deserve by transforming the Olinde’s stores into world-class Ashley HomeStores, so that’s the right thing for us to do.”

Employees were offered positions at the new Ashley HomeStores and were informed of the move earlier this spring.

DSG currently operates nearly 100 Ashley HomeStores across the U.S. with over 25 distribution centers and 3,000 employees.