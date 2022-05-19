The Acadiana Planning Commission was awarded the 2022 Environmental Excellence Award by the Federal Highway Administration for its work with the University Avenue corridor study and road improvement project.
The project was awarded in the Demonstrated Advances in Nondiscrimination category. Commission members will be recognized at an in-person ceremony in July in Austin.
The awards recognize leaders across the country who make outstanding contributions to environmental stewardship and partnerships above and beyond traditional transportation project outcomes. The winning projects and programs exemplify FHWA's priorities of climate change and sustainability, equity and environmental justice, complete streets, economic strength and safety for all road users.
In 2016, Lafayette Consolidated Government partnered with the APC to conduct a corridor study along University Avenue using federal transportation funds. The project team engaged minority communities to address injustices of the past and decades of neglect and envision a new transportation facility that would provide safe and equitable access while serving as a catalyst for $32 million in commercial redevelopment.
APC staff used PhotoVoice to gather stories from older residents, interview younger residents and create a vision for future redevelopment. Residents helped determine the improvements of the roadway by using the data collection and studies from the consultant to decide the best solution for their area.
“The University Avenue Corridor Study was built with extensive community engagement that continues today,” said APC CEO Monique Boulet. “The study was the first step in what today is active community and economic revitalization as well as a $30 million roadway investment project.”