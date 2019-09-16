Lafayette Parish's July taxable sales numbers are in and are up 4.7 percent compared to July 2018 and up 7.8 percent compared to 2017.
According to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority, July saw more than $525 million in sales, putting the year-to-date up to $3.62 billion. This continues on pace to have it top last year's $6.05 billion total as LEDA is predicting $6.2 billion by the end of 2019.
“Taxable sales in July are the second highest July sales on record — just $10 million behind 2014,” said Gregg Gothreaux, President and CEO of LEDA. “In 2019, the past five months had taxable sales over $500 million which is an encouraging sign of sustained consumer confidence.”
Total taxable sales are up 3.5 percent in the City of Lafayette and 17.0 percent in unincorporated areas of the parish. Sales are also up in neighboring municipalities such as 3.2 percent in Broussard, 11.9 percent in Carencro, 6.9 percent in Scott and 1.8 percent in Youngsville.
Meanwhile, sales in Duson were down 9.5 percent.
Within the City of Lafayette, year-to-date total sales are up 0.5 percent to 12.4 percent in the categories of food, general merchandise, auto, furniture, services, and miscellaneous/other. Apparel and building materials were down 1.9 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.
Also, hotel and motel receipts in July are up 24.8 percent compared to July 2018 with year-to-date receipts up 7.3 percent compared to 2018.