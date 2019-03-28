Spavia, a national day spa chain, will be opening its doors in a new development next to Sofas & Chairs on Ambassador Caffery later this summer.

Spavia's Lafayette location will be the first in the state and is franchised and owned by Chris Lambert, a former oil and gas executive with RigNet, and his wife, Jennifer, who is a real estate agent with Keller Williams Realty. Chris Lambert said he retired from the oilfield in 2014 to pursue independent entrepreneurship he believes in this brand and bringing it to Lafayette, which has been their home since 1998.

"Lafayette's our home and we're excited to join the business community here and help the local economy. We're seeing the region grow and businesses expand and we think Spavia will be a great addition to Lafayette," Chris Lambert said.

Spavia will offer a variety of treatments including massages, skin care, beauty treatments and day packages. According to Lambert, the 3,300 square foot spa will be opening in late summer and they plan to hire around 30 employees to staff it.

Property developer Phil Stoma said construction of the new shopping center should be completed by May and businesses should be opening around August. The 5,000 square foot shopping center will be next door to his family's furniture businesses La-Z-Boy and Sofas & Chairs, located at 4601 Ambassador Caffery Parkway. A third Tropical Smoothie location will be located next door to Spavia in the shopping center.