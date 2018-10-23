Haynie named 86th Civic Cup recipient
LAFAYETTE, LA – The Lafayette Civic Cup committee announced today that state governmental affairs and issue management consultant Randy K. Haynie has been named the 86th recipient of the annual award for a lifetime of humanitarian pursuits. The event is scheduled for November 5 at the Petroleum Club of Lafayette.
According to Jim Prince, Civic Cup chairman and 2007 recipient, “For decades, Randy Hayne has identified those in need and quietly and often privately come to their aid. It is now time to shine the spotlight on Randy.”
Haynie, is the founder and operating partner of Haynie & Associates of Baton Rouge and Lafayette; Louisiana Governmental Studies, Inc.; Haynie Real Estate; Capitol View Development as well as the Haynie Family Foundation. Additionally, Haynie is the co-editor of Lobbying the Louisiana Legislature, 2016-2020, which he began authoring and publishing in 1980 and is currently in its 9th edition.
According to Civic Cup committee member and 1999 recipient, Dr. Jean Kreamer, “The real story of Randy’s impact to our community is in the countless ways he has stepped up to chair a committee or perform in a strategic role without any public recognition. He is a consummate leader and true humanitarian.”
Randy and his wife Daynese are both 1973 graduates of Acadiana High School and 1978 graduates of the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now UL Lafayette), Haynie currently serves on the board of directors of organizations including Moncus Park, Lafayette General Hospital Foundation, 232-HELP, Evangeline Area Council/Boy Scouts of America, Hilliard University Art Museum Society, and the Community Foundation of Acadiana, among numerous others.
Prior recognition for Haynie includes the Monsignor Alexander O. Sigur Award (1999), Bishops Charity Ball King Louis XIII (2000), UL Lafayette Spring Gala Honoree (2014), Louisiana Political Museum Hall of Fame Inductee (2016), and National Outstanding Eagle Scout Award (2017) among others.
The Civic Cup dates back to 1933 and past recipients have included Richard Zuschlag, Rusty Cloutier, Doug Ashy, Madlyn Hilliard, Hank Perret, Dr. Ray Authement, Jewel Lowe, Paul Hilliard, Ed Abel, Kevin Moody, Gary McGoffin, Clay Allen and last year’s winner, Dr. Mary Neiheisel.