In the world of business branding, owners have to remember that it's the consumer who essentially owns the brand and not the company, said Jaci and Michael with brandRUSSO.
Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, the Russos explained their concept behind razor branding, their recently published book and other topics.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The razor branding involves four core elements for a business to be successful at establishing a brand: focus, promises, connection and harmony. The process, they noted, works by “first identifying their client’s target audience and then developing messaging, strategies, and creative that builds awareness, loyalty, and eventual advocacy.”
“You have to decide if you’re going to ," Jaci Russo said. "Your choices have consequences.”
The Russos co-founded the strategic branding agency that focuses on helping their clients build their brand, help them effectively tell their story and decipher their best business practices to effectively distinguish them from others.
Today, they call themselves "media agnostic,” meaning that there is no one media outlet that helps all businesses. For some clients, it is still best to place TV ads, but others will advertise solely on digital platforms.
It all depends on the target audience, she said.