Commercial Additions/Alterations
Office Building: 5750 Johnston St., Lafayette; Miracle Ear Group, owner; 5th floor; Hammy Davis, applicant; Garden City Construction Co., contractor; $64,452.
Medical Office: 5000 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Building 3 Suite, Lafayette; Dr. Phillip E. Noel, owner; Ritter Maher Architects, applicant; Blane Prejean Residential and Commercial Builders, contractor; $10,000.
Office Building: 600 Guilbeau Road, Suite D, Lafayette; Edward B. Ware, owner; Southwest Safety, applicant; Marshall Porter Construction Inc., contractor; $10,000.
Apartments: 901 Lamar St., Lafayette; Roger Cobert, owner; Miller Roofing, applicant and contractor; $41,000.
Office Building: 217 Brentwood Blvd., Lafayette; Integrated Health, owner; description, minor interior renovation; Jason Prevost, applicant; self, contractor; $1,000.
Other: 200 Terminal Drive, Lafayette; Lafayette Airport Commission, owner; description, cable relocation; Michael Mondragon, applicant; The Lemoine Co. LLC, contractor; $583,400.
New Homes
132 Acadian Drive, Lafayette; Jean Paul and Rachel Guidry; $650,000.
208 Capstone Crossing, Lafayette; Therese Lejeune; $224,000.
518 Winthorpe Row, Lafayette; Jeff Sanford; $530,000.
104 Pontchartrain Drive, Carencro; Kathleen Darnell; $202,500.
114 Old Silo Road, Rayne; DR Horton Inc. Gulf Coast; $184,000.
2141 S. Richfield Road, Duson; Manuel Builders; $220,000.
Townhouses
218 Harbor Bend Blvd., Lafayette; C A Homes LLC; $184,500.
220 Harbor Bend Blvd., Lafayette; C A Homes LLC; $184,500.
222 Harbor Bend Blvd., Lafayette; C A Homes LLC; $216,000.
224 Harbor Bend Blvd., Lafayette; C A Homes LLC; $220,500.
Acadiana Business Today: Blue Dog Cafe to reopen 5 p.m. Saturday after kitchen renovations; Waitr completes acquisition of Minneapolis-based Bite Squad
The Blue Dog Cafe will reopen at 5 p.m. Saturday night after two weeks of kitchen renovations.
Louisiana-based food delivery service Waitr has completed a $323 million acquisition of Minneapolis rival Bite Squad, putting the company in m…
After experiencing a drop in the last three years, Lafayette Regional Airport increased its passenger counts in 2018 by 9 percent, airport off…
Acadiana newsmakers: Kenneth Perret elected president of the Louisiana Good Roads and Transportation Association
The Louisiana Good Roads and Transportation Association elected as president Kenneth Perret, a retired administrator with the Federal Highway …
Commercial Additions/Alterations